Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,875,559 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 4,604.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875,559 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.40% of City Office REIT worth $34,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 57,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:CIO opened at $18.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $785.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

