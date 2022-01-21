Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,581 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.68% of Curtiss-Wright worth $33,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $136.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.16.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

