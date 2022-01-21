Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $34,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $639,249,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SEA by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $394,260,000 after acquiring an additional 599,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $608,311,000 after acquiring an additional 568,721 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.36.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

