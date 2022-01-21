Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,699 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.81% of PNM Resources worth $34,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,034,000 after buying an additional 145,340 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 32.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,064,000 after buying an additional 702,828 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,658,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PNM Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,296,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 22.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,838,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,657,000 after buying an additional 336,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNM opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

