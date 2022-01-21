Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $33,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.70.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.