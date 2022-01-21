Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $34.25 Million Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,102 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.56% of Manitowoc worth $34,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 116.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE MTW opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $620.58 million, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 2.24.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.