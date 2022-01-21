Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $37.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.30% of Vital Farms worth $37,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $699.29 million, a P/E ratio of 144.58 and a beta of -0.03. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.46 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

