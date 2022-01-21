Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 36,489 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,489 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $34,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,149,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $207.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day moving average of $224.36.

