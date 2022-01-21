Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 104,170 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,931 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 104,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Devon Energy worth $33,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $48.63 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.42.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.