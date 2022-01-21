Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 661 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $34,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 670.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,600,000 after acquiring an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 129,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.00.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $328.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.10 and its 200 day moving average is $450.66.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

