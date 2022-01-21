Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4275 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Alliant Energy has a payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.78. 59,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

