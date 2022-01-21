Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $19.19 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,747 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $19,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.92 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

