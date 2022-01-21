Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 112,213 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,213 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.16% of Crown worth $21,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Boston Partners bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,630,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $153,984,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Crown by 775.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,479,000 after purchasing an additional 891,964 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Crown by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,181,000 after purchasing an additional 797,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Crown by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,271,000 after purchasing an additional 663,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.25. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $118.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

