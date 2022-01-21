Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €269.00 ($305.68) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($279.55) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €240.69 ($273.51).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA:ALV traded up €1.00 ($1.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €224.80 ($255.45). The company had a trading volume of 746,794 shares. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($235.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €208.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €203.18.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.