Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $342.51

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 342.51 ($4.67) and traded as low as GBX 285.63 ($3.90). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 293 ($4.00), with a volume of 1,033,064 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 342.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.16.

In related news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £494.19 ($674.29).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

