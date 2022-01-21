Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $48.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

