Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Ally Financial stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,043,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,931. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

