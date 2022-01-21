Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 309,927 shares.The stock last traded at $59.83 and had previously closed at $62.18.

Several brokerages have commented on AMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. The firm had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 228,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

