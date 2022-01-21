Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 309,927 shares.The stock last traded at $59.83 and had previously closed at $62.18.
Several brokerages have commented on AMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 228,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
