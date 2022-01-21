Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 7.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $131,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,660.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,885.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2,823.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,809.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,585 shares of company stock worth $394,954,238. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

