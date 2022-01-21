Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $130,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $8.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,658.00. 27,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,074. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,797.28 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,875.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,803.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.