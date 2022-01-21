AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,368 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in TELUS during the second quarter worth $73,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in TELUS by 154.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the second quarter worth $141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in TELUS during the second quarter worth $211,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TU opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

TU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

