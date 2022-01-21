AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 579 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 889,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,410,000 after purchasing an additional 111,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

MSCI stock opened at $515.85 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $602.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.99.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

