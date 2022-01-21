AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 152.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,562,000 after acquiring an additional 311,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,920,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,045 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,883,000 after acquiring an additional 394,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

