AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total transaction of $5,392,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $458.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $513.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 120.07 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.