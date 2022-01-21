AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $120.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,543 shares of company stock worth $2,748,688 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

