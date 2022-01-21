AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 178.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

