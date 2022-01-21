AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,114,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,564,000 after buying an additional 715,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

