AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,470.53 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,565.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,514.72.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

