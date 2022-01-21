AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,826 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAR. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.