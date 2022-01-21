AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 83,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 116,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 41,466 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 64.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after buying an additional 278,272 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

