AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after purchasing an additional 140,276 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at about $259,733,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,848,000 after buying an additional 426,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average of $108.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

