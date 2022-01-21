AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,134 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of TOL opened at $58.48 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

