AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $79.18 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

