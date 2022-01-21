AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 322,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,505,000 after buying an additional 103,060 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 171,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,869,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $103.88 and a one year high of $181.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

