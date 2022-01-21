AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.