AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 245.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $118.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $403,645 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

