AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PEB opened at $22.33 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

