AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

