AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,845 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

