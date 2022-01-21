AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in South State during the second quarter worth about $247,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in South State by 8.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in South State by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in South State by 2.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSB opened at $83.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

