AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 15,515 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Amundi bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after acquiring an additional 954,491 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,444,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,470,000 after acquiring an additional 721,287 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLF opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.84 and a twelve month high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

