AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 17,641 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,641 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in CME Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $231.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.73 and a 12-month high of $234.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,545 shares of company stock worth $4,800,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

