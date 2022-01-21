AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 in the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.78.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. PTC’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

