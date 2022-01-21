AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 28.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 17.9% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

ZTS opened at $201.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,522 shares of company stock worth $8,882,322. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

