AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 34,255 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,255 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529,430 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

BSX stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,116 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.