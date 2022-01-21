AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,458 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,788,000 after acquiring an additional 381,095 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Ferrari by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 104,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ferrari by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,060,000 after acquiring an additional 195,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RACE. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

RACE stock opened at $236.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.15. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

