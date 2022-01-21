AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,842 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,602,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,655,000 after buying an additional 192,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,127,000 after buying an additional 186,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $309.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.77 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

