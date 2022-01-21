AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 8,970 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth about $48,686,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 203.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,945,000 after purchasing an additional 436,890 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 51.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Bunge by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $99.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

