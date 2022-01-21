AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Duke Realty by 8.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

DRE stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

