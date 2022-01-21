Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Purchases $281,833.75 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20.

On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,294.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21.

On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $492,749.23.

NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 77,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,043. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

